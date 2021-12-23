News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Positive events despite year of Covid challenges say mayor in Xmas message

Karl Webb

Published: 9:00 AM December 23, 2021
Huntingdon mayor Cllr Karl Webb

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb in the mayor's chamber - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

This time last year we were in Tier Two with social distancing and Covid regulations in place, this year we are still required to follow national guidelines and are being encouraged to have our vaccinations and booster jabs. 

Over the past 12 months, we have faced many challenges and sadly have lost some local characters, family, and friends – my heart goes out to all of you that have lost loved ones.

But being positive, we have also seen how our community comes together, there were services and events marking a National Day of Reflection and a Police Memorial Day, Huntingdon’s carnival and Live in the Park, and the Christmas market returned. For the first time, there was an eco fair, a Vegan Market and several local shops were opened.  

I am proud when I see the way we have worked together, and as we are in the festive season, I want to wish all those who celebrate Christmas, and other events such as Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, a happy one, but for every member of our wonderful community, I wish you all peace, happiness, and good health, now and always. Stay safe and look out for each other. 

