Councillor Tim Drye said the “disgraceful” stickers had appeared on lampposts and pedestrian crossings around the town, as well as on doorways in St Audrey’s Lane.

The racist stickers, which have slogans such as ‘mass immigration is white genocide’, ‘beware Muslim rape gangs’, and ‘diversity means no white people’, have also been placed around schools in the town.

Cllr Drye said: “It is my understanding that some disgraceful notices appeared on a few doorways in St Audrey’s Lane. These notices expressed vile attitudes towards some of our friends and neighbours that I refuse to repeat. I am deeply concerned these have been found and associated with our life in St Ives.”

The sticker appears to be from the organisation Hundred-Handers, a right-wing pro-white political group that operates primarily on social media.

Cllr Drye is encouraging people from the town to take part in a community prayer event at the Jamia Masjid Mosque, in Needingworth Road, on March 1.

He said: “I have arranged this to demonstrate our unreserved support for those communities and give thanks for their dedication and contribution to life within our town. I am confident that the overwhelming population of the town will join me and together we will challenge these seeds of hatred wherever they emerge.”

The founder of the Huntingdon Muslim Community Association, Kimberly Lavery, said the stickers had left some feeling scared.

She said: “All the community work I do, and our group do, is about promoting acceptance and unity for all in the community so it’s very upsetting to see these kinds of messages. They aren’t just against race or faith but also against transgender people or generally anyone these groups don’t feel should be a part of society.

“The feeling I’m getting from the community is mixed, anger and upset that it’s happening within our communities and also fear what can we expect next? It’s already gone from public property to private so are they growing in confidence?”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.