Olive, which is based in Montague Street, Eynesbury, opened its doors on September 2 and welcomed customers from around the town for Indian street food.

The new restaurant, which was opened by the mayor of St Neots, Councillor Gordon Thorpe, aims to bring regional dishes from around India to the town.

Abul Chowdhury, restaurant manager said: "We are really exited to be able to open this restaurant. We realised a need for Indian street food when people were visiting India and coming back and realising that England's style of food was different.

"We hope that people enjoy the food and can find somewhere different for them to eat as we use 100 per cent natural ingredients in the food, meaning that they are freshly cooked here on the premises."