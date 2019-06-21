Councillor Steve Corney was re-elected at Ramsey Town Council meeting on May 8 and has already launched himself into fundraising.Cllr Corney told the Hunts Post that he wants to raise as much money as possible for his three charities, Ramsey Air Cadets, Ramsey Army Cadets and Prostate Cancer UK, and has already started in earnest. At the mayor making ceremony, Cllr Corney gave all town council members a jar to fill up with cash over the next year, but the fundraising doesn't stop there. He is also taking part in a sponsored weight loss challenge, amongst other things, to help hit his target of £6,000. Cllr Corney said: