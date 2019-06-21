Councillor Steve Corney was re-elected at Ramsey Town Council meeting on May 8 and has already launched himself into fundraising.

Cllr Corney told the Hunts Post that he wants to raise as much money as possible for his three charities, Ramsey Air Cadets, Ramsey Army Cadets and Prostate Cancer UK, and has already started in earnest.

At the mayor making ceremony, Cllr Corney gave all town council members a jar to fill up with cash over the next year, but the fundraising doesn't stop there.

He is also taking part in a sponsored weight loss challenge, amongst other things, to help hit his target of £6,000.

Cllr Corney said: "I have chosen these charities as they are very close to my heart. My father-in-law has prostrate cancer so I wanted do something positive to help the charity. I have also chosen the two youth groups as they do so much for Ramsey.

"The idea is that all the councillors have a jar to fill up with spare change, and we will then be able to push it out to everyone in Ramsey, so as many people can get involved as possible."

Cllr Corney is asking people for sponsorship to go towards his charity fundraising, and support him in his bid to shed the pounds, with his target set at an ambitious three stone.

"I really want to jump straight in the deep end with the fundraising this year. Ramsey has a great community and we can also pitch together to do something for charities that help so many people.

"I will have a sponsorship form, alongside a fundraising page if anyone would like to sponsor me."

Cllr Corney was elected as deputy mayor last May, but stepped into the role of mayor in October, after previous incumbent, Doug McIlwain, resigned due to "ongoing health issues".

Councillor Adela Costello will assist in the running of the council after being elected as deputy mayor for a second time.