The Mayor of Ramsey Councillor Steve Corney is encouraging people to shop locally this winter. - Credit: Archant

The mayor of Ramsey is encouraging people to support their local high street this winter.

Councillor Steve Corney says Ramsey has a "great community spirit"’ with a good selection of shops to choose from.

He believes that people should encourage one another to shop locally and has even set himself and his family a shop local challenge this Christmas.

Councillor Corney said: “Personally as a family we are challenging each other to buy everything for Christmas in town this year.

Councilor Corney outside the treasured Hospital Ward Shop. - Credit: Archant

“So that’s everyone’s Christmas presents and all our food shopping, that’s our challenge this year, so we would like to encourage people to do the same.

“We are so lucky on Ramsey High Street that everyone looks after one another, in terms of businesses, we have such a great community spirit, which really shines through.

The Mayor of Ramsey Steve Corney is encouraging people to support their local high street. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Corney also encourages businesses to support each other, he said: “We have a Facebook group called Ramsey Spotted which is great as there are recommendations on there of the businesses within Ramsey.

“It’s also nice to see them supporting one another on there."

Councillor Corney also reflected on how the Ramsey High Street is doing post pandemic lockdowns, he said: “The local business owners on the high street have all told me how busy they are, almost too busy but they and I don’t want to complain about it, as it is great.

The Windmill Bakery on Ramsey High Street. - Credit: Archant

“HDC have done a great job of promoting local businesses and that is ongoing as well with Ramsey Town Council.”

“We have a brilliant range of not just shops but cafes and restaurants too, to name a few the Sandwich bar, Honeybee, Wild Frosts Café, The Great Whyte Coffee shop.

“So you can enjoy having a coffee with a friend and enjoy the local shopping."

Councillor Corney also mentioned how the local markets have also grown in the town which he hopes will encourage more business for the town, he said: “We have the market charter from the Lord of Ramsey which we sublet to Ramsey Neighbourhood trust and they promote the market.

“Over the last couple of years this has gone from one market stall on a Saturday to now seven or eight stalls, so it is great to see that this has grown.”

Councillor Corney says the markets have even increased in the town. - Credit: Archant



