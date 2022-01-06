News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Mayor meets haulage chiefs over driver shortage

person

Julian Makey

Published: 1:05 PM January 6, 2022
mayor meets RHA chiefs

Mayor Nik Johnson meets haulage bosses over driver shortage - Credit: Combined Authority

Combined Authority funding to train lorry drivers is helping meet a national shortage, mayor Nik Johnson has said.

Dr Johnson met leaders from the Road Haulage Association in a bid to tackle HGV driver shortages which have led to supply chain issues across the country.

He discussed what the haulage industry is doing to address the the number of driver vacancies during the meeting at the RHA's head office in Peterborough.

Up to 45 new drivers are being trained after the Combined Authority announced in October that it was funding training as part of its responsibility for adult education.

 Dr Johnson said: “Our work to improve skills in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is informed by employers, so it was great to meet with the RHA and find out more about the HGV driver situation direct from industry."

He said: “I’m very concerned about shortages of HGV drivers because not only is it holding back industry and the wider economy, it also has a direct impact on lives if people can’t get the goods they need.

“The Combined Authority is able to support the situation with the flexible use of our adult education budget, funding courses to help both reduce the driver shortages and also help local people into jobs where there is sky-high demand.

Most Read

  1. 1 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  2. 2 Editor's Comment: Kane Mitchell was a sadistic bully who showed no remorse
  3. 3 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  1. 4 Drink spiking in St Ives is 'not taken seriously enough' says concerned dad
  2. 5 Concerns that section of Great Ouse Valley riverbank is collapsing due to A14 work
  3. 6 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  4. 7 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  5. 8 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  6. 9 New year arrivals at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals
  7. 10 Call for action over safety fears at new Hinchingbrooke junction

“I want to continue to work with the RHA to ensure we can support an industry which is a key employer in our region, helping to provide the skills it needs now and in the future.

"I also look to work with RHA and their members to champion improvements to the health and wellbeing of drivers and to look at how the haulage industry is improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions and the impact on the environment.”

Twenty trainees have started training, with a second group starting this month and a new cohort will now begin the scheme.

The Combined Authority, through its Growth Works With Skills programme, has also been working with local employers to see what support can be offered to meet the need for HGV drivers and its initiatives sit alongside action being taken by the Government.

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Twins Dorothy and Charles were a joy to welcome to the world for mum Alicia Wright.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

18 babies welcomed to the world on Christmas Day

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days.

Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Award for Special Care Baby Unit

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Care level at Hinchingbrooke's Special Care Baby Unit is recognised

Julian Makey

person