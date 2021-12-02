Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb helps a Hunters Down resident plant a bulb for National Reflection Day - Credit: Hunters Down

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb has been helping residents of a care home prepare for National Reflection Day next spring by planting some bulbs.

The day of reflection, organised by the Marie Curie charity which assists people who are terminally ill, supports those bereaved during the pandemic and reflects on the lives of the people who have been lost.

Cllr Webb helped plant bulbs at the Hunters Down home where the grounds will come up in a sea of yellow in time for the event on March 23.

Hunters Down appealed for bulbs to be donated which its residents and supporters could plant to mark the day.

Cllr Webb told the residents that his wife was the gardener and he would need help from them to do the job properly.

One resident offered advice saying she used to plant bulbs at home every year and others reminisced about their gardening experiences, saying they looked forward to seeing the bulbs come up next spring.

Further information is available from mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection
















