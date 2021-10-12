News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Ives town mayor welcomes visitors to Michaelmas Fair

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:20 AM October 12, 2021   
St Ives Town Mayor Pasco Hussain

Right to Left: Frankie Harris, Vice Chairman of the Showman's Guild, Nicky Sewell, St Ives Town Clerk, St Ives Town Mayor Pasco Hussain and Philip Ganey, Mace Bearer. - Credit: Archant

St Ives Town Mayor Councillor Pasco Hussain has greeted fair goers on the opening of the town's Michaelmas Fair.  

Families and children, started arriving yesterday afternoon (October 11) to enjoy the wealth of rides within the town centre. 

Crazy Jungle ride 

Crazy Jungle ride - Credit: Archant

It is the first time the fair has been back for two years, due to the Covid 19 pandemic.  

Councillor Hussain, expressed his joy yesterday, that the fair is back in town, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here today.  

Crazy Cottage 

Crazy Cottage - Credit: Archant

“The community needed this after all the doom and gloom and some fun back in our lives.  

“To help with our mental health, this will all help. 

A wealth of rides at the fair 

A wealth of rides at the fair - Credit: Archant

"The weather has been kind and it is lovely today and it looks set to nice for the next couple of days as well, so we need to see these smiles and we are desperate for it!” 

It is believed there has been a regular fair in St Ives of some kind since the 12th century, when Henry I granted a charter to the Abbot of Ramsey to hold a fair at Easter.  

The Michaelmas Fair is believed to have started in St Ives in the middle of the 14th century. 

Fair Wheel 

Fair Wheel - Credit: Archant

Joseph Sneap who operates the Fair Wheel, is happy to be back, he said: “We are really pleased to be back it has been a long 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic so we are really happy to be back up and running.  

“Hopefully everyone else who is back in the town will enjoy it.” 

Jimmy Bond is really glad to be back holding his stall at the fair 

Jimmy Bond is really glad to be back holding his stall at the fair - Credit: Archant

Jimmy Bond who holds a stall in the fair also expressed he is happy to be back, he said: “I’m excited to be back in St Ives, this is my 10th fair now this year.  

“I have been back up and running since May, we have a few more to go up to Bonfire Night and then we will be back next year.” 

The Helter Skelter 

The Helter Skelter - Credit: Archant

Laura Rust, who was at the fair with her son Kitson were enjoying the rides, Laura said: “My son loves the fair, he is very excited to be here.  

“We have been on the Helter Skelter already and I like it too.  

“We are not from round here, we are actually from London and they tend to have bigger scale fairs in London, but this one is lovely as its on a slightly smaller scale and it is much more friendly."

Bungee Jump

Bungee Jump - Credit: Archant

Irena Kylko was also at the fair with her daughter Natalie enjoying some chips and a hot dog.  

Natalie said: “I am excited to go on the rides today, I want to go on the Bungee Jump next."

Michaelmas Fair will be running from Monday October 11 to Wednesday October 13 this week. 

St Ives News

