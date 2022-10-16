Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Mayor and deputy triathlon challenge to be rearranged

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:57 AM October 16, 2022
Ben Pit and Richard Slade are taking part in a triathlon challenge.

Ben Pit and Richard Slade are taking part in a triathlon challenge. - Credit: SNTC

The mayor and deputy mayor of St Neots were due to take part in a sporting challenge today (Sunday) to raise money for charities and good causes. Cllr Pitt has been forced to pull out due to a training injury but the event will be rearranged.

Mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt and deputy mayor, Cllr Richard Slade will put their sporting prowess to the test and battle against each other in three disciplines during an olympic-style triathlon event.

The first event is an 1500m open water swim, which kicks off at 10am. The competing duo will jump head first into the chilly waters at DAMS Watersports Centre Little Paxton, for a bracing swim around the lake.

The second task is a 40k bike ride, during which they will be circumnavigating the town and then they will finish off with a 10k run. The run will take in the paths of St Neots and the location for the final part of the competition is the Market Square.

The three charities are: Disability Huntingdonshire; Loves Farm Community Money Advice and the The Young People's Counselling Service.
 

If you would like to make a donation, go to the Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ben-pitt.

