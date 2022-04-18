May Day celebrations in Eaton Socon in 2019 show the May Queen and her attendants. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Plans are well under way to hold a May Day event in Eaton Socon, St Neots, on May 2.

The event is being organised by ESCA and chairman, Julia Hayward, said: “After two year’s of absence, it’s a pleasure to see preparations for May Day and our other summer events coming together.

“We are very conscious or volunteers are depleted and stretched thinly so we would like to appeal to everyone in the Eatons to join us.

“Voluntary groups and small businesses have found it tough in recent times as we have. Just to have an event at all is progress and we hope in time it will grow back to its best.”

The event, on Eaton Socon Green, will start at midday with the opening of stalls and the crowning of the May Queen or King will take place at 2pm.

The winner of the Community Cup will be announced at 3pm and the results of the raffle at 4pm.

For more information about how to get involved go to: www.escan.org.uk or call Julia Hayward on: 01480 210097.