Gallery
Families enjoy the return of the Eaton Socon May Day celebrations
- Credit: Hunts Post
Huge crowds of people all enjoyed a long-awaited return of the wonderful annual May Day celebrations on Eaton Socon Village Green in St Neots on Bank Holiday Monday.
The event, organised by the Eatons Community Association (ESCA), is the first May Day event in three years following the pandemic.
Chairman of the ESCA, Julia Hayward, said: "It's been wonderful to see so many people taking the opportunity to get out in the sunshine and join us.
"Sadly not all of our traditional elements have made it through the long interruption, but with the support of a lot of local businesses and groups we've had enough to put on to make a fun day raising lots of money for good causes within the community, and give us a lot of confidence that we'll grow back bigger and better in future years."
Volunteers helped to run things smoothly and Twenty-four local businesses donated raffle prizes, helping out on the day.
Julia said: "Being able to honour St Neots Community Support, who have worked so hard to get us all through the last couple of years, is a privilege.