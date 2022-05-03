Gallery

Stewart Fairbairn and Malcolm Abrey from the Riverside Miniature Railway Club with a Great Western 14XX locomotive during May Day. - Credit: Hunts Post

Huge crowds of people all enjoyed a long-awaited return of the wonderful annual May Day celebrations on Eaton Socon Village Green in St Neots on Bank Holiday Monday.

The event, organised by the Eatons Community Association (ESCA), is the first May Day event in three years following the pandemic.

Children enjoyed ice cream at this year's May Day event in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: Hunts Post

Chairman of the ESCA, Julia Hayward, said: "It's been wonderful to see so many people taking the opportunity to get out in the sunshine and join us.

Members of the SJ School of Dance from St Neots performing at this year's May Day Celebrations. - Credit: Hunts Post

"Sadly not all of our traditional elements have made it through the long interruption, but with the support of a lot of local businesses and groups we've had enough to put on to make a fun day raising lots of money for good causes within the community, and give us a lot of confidence that we'll grow back bigger and better in future years."

Derek Giles presents the 2019 former May Day Queen, Chloe Veneear with a locket for her services. - Credit: Hunts Post

Volunteers helped to run things smoothly and Twenty-four local businesses donated raffle prizes, helping out on the day.

Julia said: "Being able to honour St Neots Community Support, who have worked so hard to get us all through the last couple of years, is a privilege.

The Royal Horticultural Society stall at this year's May Day event in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: Hunts Post

A dancer performing at this year's May Day event in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: Hunts Post

There was face painting on offer at this year's May Day event in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: Hunts Post



