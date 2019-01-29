Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing on Friday after he was found guilty of a number of drugs offences.

The court heard how officers stopped him and two friends at the festival in Abbots Ripton because they matched the description of three men who had stolen from a tent two days previously.

Silwano, of Lydford close, Hackney, had £350 worth of cocaine, £180 worth of ketamine, £160 worth of MDMA and £375 in cash. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment for two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He was also handed an extra six months imprisonment, to run consecutively, for a conviction for possession of a knife in Wood Green, north London, and all the sentences will run consecutively with a four-year sentence he received for attempted robbery in November at Bristol Crown Court.

Sgt Eliot Ducket said: “Drugs can have devastating effects on people’s lives and his sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take offences like these.

“Silwano travelled up from London specifically to target festival-goers and I hope this serves as a deterrent to anybody with similar ideas.”