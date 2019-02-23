Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jasbir Singh trading as Maximus Haulage Ltd of 186, Ampthill Road, Bedford MK42 9PU is applying for a licence to use M.Q.P. Meadow Lane, St Ives PE27 4LG as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers and to use Burges & Walker Transport Ltd, Five Acre Farm, Needingsworth Road, St. Ives, Huntingdon PE27 4ND as an operting centre for 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.