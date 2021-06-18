News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Matt Hancock at Hinchingbrooke Hospital today

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:27 PM June 18, 2021   
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, visited Hinchingbrooke Hospital today, Friday June 18, where he heard about the hospital’s exciting redevelopment plans and chatted to staff, thanking them for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hancock also visited the new urgent and emergency care facilities which has improved the experience for patients using the Emergency Department and has created a new Ambulatory Care Unit and Acute Assessment Unit. This work forms phase one of a three-phase redevelopment programme for the hospital. The second phase will see construction of a new, state-of-the-art theatres block that will replace the current operating theatres facility. The final phase will see the redevelopment of the remainder of the hospital site by 2035 to ensure facilities continue to meet the needs of our patients in the future.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “I’d like to thank the Secretary of State for taking the time to visit our hospital and for giving our staff the chance to share the great work they are doing as we recover our services following the Covid-19 pandemic. I am hugely proud of all our staff, so it was especially pleasing that they have had the opportunity to talk directly with the Health Secretary.

“It was also a great opportunity to discuss our future plans with him along with how we are tackling the challenges we, like many other hospitals across the country, are facing right now.”

