A warrant was carried out at his home in Fairfax Court, St Neots, on March 22.

He was found to be in possession of 12 category A images, considered to be the most severe, eight category B images and 273 in category C. Many of the images were labelled as names of songs and artists in an attempt to hide what they really were.

A search of his laptop also revealed he had been searching for images of child gymnasts.

You may also want to watch:

Stanford claimed he had accidently downloaded the indecent images when looking for music and movies and had since been trying to delete them.

At Cambridge Crown Court today (August 15), Stanford was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

DC Caroline Murphy said: "Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image is first taken, but repeatedly every time that image is viewed.

"Tackling online viewing of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and there are consequences for those who view such images."

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101, children's social care or the NSPCC.