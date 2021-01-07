Published: 5:05 PM January 7, 2021

A Marquee has been erected outside Dumbelton Medical Centre in Eynesbury St Neots as part of a vaccination hub. - Credit: John Comfort

A temporary marquee has been set up in the car park outside a medical centre in St Neots to help deliver the Covid-19 vaccine.

Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have confirmed that Dumbleton Medical Centre, in Eynesbury St Neots is one of the GP surgeries distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The marquee is used to welcome patients and take their details , but the vaccines will be given in the GP surgery itself.

A spokesman for CCG said: "Dumbleton Medical Centre is delivering the Covid-19 vaccination at the moment and the marquee is used to welcome patients and take their details, but not for actually vaccinating patients. It is heated and used to provide shelter just in case of bad weather.

(CCG) have confirmed that the two GP practices in St Neots have opened their vaccination services this week.

Their teams have been working hard to contact those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The other GP surgery in St Neots that is distributing the vaccine is Lakeside Healthcare.

Dr Claire Murphy, local GP at Lakeside Healthcare in St Neots said, “We’re delighted we can start to vaccinate our local patients against Covid-19. It's taken a tremendous effort like none of us have ever experienced and it's only been possible because of the collective energy of our colleagues. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity.

“We understand that people are anxious to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible but please do not call the GP practice to book, as we will contact you. Please be assured that our GP practices will remain open for patients and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.”