Some parts of the county have seen temperatures of 30 Celsius today and according to the latest from the Met Office, it be even hotter tomorrow (Thursday).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri said: “Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with a hot spell developing across much of England and Wales.

“This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has said it wants to remind residents about the importance of outdoor fire safety and water safety.

Group commander for the service, Paul Clarke said: “We know people will be wanting to make the most of the warm weather, enjoying the sunshine while socially distancing with friends and family in gardens and outdoor spaces.

“We want to encourage people do this safely and help prevent incidents that could easily be avoided with a few simple tips.

“High temperatures and dry areas of land can be perfect conditions for a fire to spread rapidly. Something as simple as not stubbing a cigarette out properly, using a disposable barbecue on grass, or even leaving glass bottles exposed to bright sunlight can start a fire that can develop quickly.

“We ask that people avoid lighting bonfires and garden fires this time of year. They can quickly get out of hand and spread to nearby buildings, fences and vegetation, which can cause significant damage and put people at risk.

“We’d also ask parents to speak the children about the dangers of starting fires, and the serious consequences they can have.”

“In addition to the warm days we are going to see some warm nights this week as temperatures overnight remain in the mid-high teens across England and Wales.”

To find out more and keep safe in the sun visit: www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/types-of-weather/temperature/uv-levels.