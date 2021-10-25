News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Market demand leads to a reduction in Alconbury homes

Julian Makey

Published: 7:00 AM October 25, 2021   
Aerial view of the Enterprise Campus and Alconbury Weald.

The number of new homes planned for part of the Alconbury Weald development near Huntingdon are to be cut back because of “ever changing market demand.”

Plans for 82 homes on one of the plots had already been approved as part of the massive redevelopment of the former Alconbury airfield, but Huntingdonshire District Council has now approved a bid by developer Urban&Civic to reduce this to 61 aimed at the family market.

The application submitted to the council said: “Due to the strategic nature of Alconbury Weald and the scale and complexity of the development along with the ever-changing market demand both phase 2 and 3 are now being reconsidered.”

It said future occupants of the homes would benefit from the location of the development, even if they did not end up working on the Alconbury Weald site.

Urban&Civic is behind plans to turn the former military airfield into a residential and business centre with 5,000 new homes, 290,000 sqm of business space, schools and recreation facilities. 
The planning application said the first phase of building on the parcel of land had been completed and the intention was to continue with the next two phases.

“The proposed Phase 2 consists of 30 new homes, including 6 affordable homes, and the proposed Phase 3 consists of 31 new homes, entirely for market sale. The dwellings will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached and short terraces,” it said.

“The proposal, paired with residential parcels already delivered on the wider site, will provide the mix of dwelling choices to cater for all stages of the life-cycle of the live-work community member. With phase 1 specifically designed for first time buyers and down-sizers, phase 2 and 3 will cater more towards the family market, at varying levels of expansion and with differing financial resources being catered for.”

The application said: “The potential occupant, if not reliant on the expanding work and amenity offering developing within Alconbury Weald itself, will benefit from the site’s strategic location, which also offers many transport connections to access the local urban centres and essential services, via the A14 or A1.”

Council planners said current transport and supply problems had led to a number of developers raising concerns over the sourcing of materials and had sought revisions to plans.

Huntingdonshire District Council
Huntingdon News

