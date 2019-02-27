Mark Splevins, 39, was handed the order, which banned him from Huntingdon town centre, in April last year after he was convicted of numerous shopliftings in the area.

Splevins and a friend were searched by officers responding to calls of concern for two men in Huntingdon on 30 November last year. They found bankcards which had been stolen from a car the day previous in Splevins’ pocket.

He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and subsequently released under investigation while further enquires were carried out. Throughout January and February he was seen breaching his order on four occasions as well as stealing meat, cheese and milk from the Co-Op in Brampton.

Splevins, of Ermine Street, Huntingdon, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (23 February) after he was found guilty of shoplifting, handling stolen goods and five counts of breaching his criminal behaviour order.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for a year.

Sgt Michael Basford said: “Splevins is a prolific shoplifter who has caused misery to local businesses and we will continue to enforce his order to prevent further breaches.

“We work closely with our partners to ensure offenders like Splevins are put before the courts.”