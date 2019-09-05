Mark Manfroi, of no fixed abode, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on September 4 where he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and two counts of theft.

The 40-year-old was issued the two-year CBO in April 2018 preventing him from entering Huntingdon town centre and any premises which is a member of the Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime scheme.

On August 20 he went into Boots, and then TK Maxx in Huntingdon where he took items from the menswear department and left without paying.

A week later (August 27) he went back into TK Maxx and took further items from the menswear department and left without paying.

Manfroi was captured on CCTV stealing £79 of clothes and arrested a few days later. He was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Michael Basford said: "CBOs are imposed to protect communities and any breach is taken extremely seriously. Manfroi knowingly breached the conditions of his CBO and now faces the consequences of that decision."