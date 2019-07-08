Marius Petrauskas, of The Pound, St Ives, grabbed the woman on Christ's Pieces on December 1 last year.

The 31-year-old dragged the woman away from the path at about 6.30am. The woman's calls for help were heard by a passing cyclist who called police.

Officers arrived on scene and found Petrauskas on top of the woman on the ground.

Petrauskas was asked to come out of the bushes by officers but when he did so, he punched a policeman, knocking him to the floor, and ran.

Another officer saw Petrauskas fleeing the scene and chased him on foot. Petrauskas was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer.

In police interview, Petrauskas said he had drunk 16 bottles of beer in St Ives before heading to Cambridge for a night out.

He told officers he 'couldn't remember' if he had sexually assaulted the woman. He admitted punching the police officer and said he regretted his actions.

Petrauskas was found guilty of assault by penetration and assaulting an emergency worker after a five-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court from May 13.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday where he was handed a total of 10 years in prison. Petrauskas faces deportation on release.

DC Elaine Penniket, who investigated, said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and for supporting a conviction in this case, including giving evidence at the trial.

"She has understandably been affected by this incident and I hope this sentencing brings her some closure and allows her to move forward from what happened to her.

"We take all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

"Petrauskas also assaulted a police officer during the course of that evening, which is completely unacceptable."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences can be found on the force website.