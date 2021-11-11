Club of The Week: Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps
- Credit: Daniel Chapple
The Hunts Post club of the week is the Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps, which is a new youth marching band in St Neots.
Members practise on Monday evenings, from 7.30pm, at Longsands Academy, and have 20 new members currently who are aged from nine to 14.
The band mainly play drums, trumpets, saxophones and flutes.
Bandmaster, Daniel Chapple, says: “They seem very excited to be part of the band and we plan to take part in parades and events across the UK once they feel confident enough.
“We are a traditional style marching band and all children aged 9-18 are welcome to join.
You may also want to watch:
"It does not matter whether they can play or have never played before.
“We charge a nominal £1 per week which includes tuition, uniform, travel and we can also provide an instrument free of charge.
Most Read
- 1 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
- 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
- 3 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
- 4 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
- 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
- 6 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
- 7 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
- 8 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 9 Heavy traffic due to two crashes on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick
- 10 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
We are also a not for profit group and I am grateful to have found a team of volunteers to help teach and run band practice.”
For more information go to: www.huntbridge.org.uk