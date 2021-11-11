Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps is our club of the week. - Credit: Daniel Chapple

The Hunts Post club of the week is the Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps, which is a new youth marching band in St Neots.

Members practise on Monday evenings, from 7.30pm, at Longsands Academy, and have 20 new members currently who are aged from nine to 14.

The band mainly play drums, trumpets, saxophones and flutes.

Bandmaster, Daniel Chapple, says: “They seem very excited to be part of the band and we plan to take part in parades and events across the UK once they feel confident enough.

“We are a traditional style marching band and all children aged 9-18 are welcome to join.

"It does not matter whether they can play or have never played before.

“We charge a nominal £1 per week which includes tuition, uniform, travel and we can also provide an instrument free of charge.

We are also a not for profit group and I am grateful to have found a team of volunteers to help teach and run band practice.”

For more information go to: www.huntbridge.org.uk







