News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Club of The Week: Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:57 AM November 11, 2021
Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps

Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps is our club of the week. - Credit: Daniel Chapple

The Hunts Post club of the week is the Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps, which is a new youth marching band in St Neots.   

Members practise on Monday evenings, from 7.30pm, at Longsands Academy, and have 20 new members currently who are aged from nine to 14.   

The band mainly play drums, trumpets, saxophones and flutes.

Bandmaster, Daniel Chapple, says: “They seem very excited to be part of the band and we plan to take part in parades and events across the UK once they feel confident enough.

“We are a traditional style marching band and all children aged 9-18 are welcome to join.   

Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps

Huntbridge Drum and Trumpet Corps - Credit: Daniel Chapple

You may also want to watch:

"It does not matter whether they can play or have never played before.   

“We charge a nominal £1 per week which includes tuition, uniform, travel and we can also provide an instrument free of charge.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
  2. 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  3. 3 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
  1. 4 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
  2. 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
  3. 6 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
  4. 7 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
  5. 8 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  6. 9 Heavy traffic due to two crashes on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick
  7. 10 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives

We are also a not for profit group and I am grateful to have found a team of volunteers to help teach and run band practice.” 

For more information go to: www.huntbridge.org.uk



St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton

Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
What remains of the Huntingdon viaduct as seen from the air.

Gallery

Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon