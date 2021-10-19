Published: 12:56 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM October 19, 2021

A charity that supports children in hospital and the community has received a donation from a Cambridgeshire teenager who walked around Hinchingbrooke Country Park with her dad.

Isabella Hall, aged 13, from March, who has her own health issues, wanted to support the Dreamdrops charity and managed to raise £500.

Isabella’s mum Vanda said: “Isabella has suffered with asthma since she was six-months-old.

"She is on average hospitalised between 6-12 times a year, with various procedures taking place, and twice narrowly missed being put on a ventilator.

“She is well known to Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Most of the staff know her by name and understand her complex brittle asthma, and how quickly it changes and becomes a serious breathing problem for Isabella.

“Isabella wanted to give something back for all the help and care she has received on the Holly Ward from not just the nurses, but the play leaders and domestic staff, who all genuinely care for her.

"This was her way of saying thanks. She had lots of support from friends and family, and we are still collecting sponsors, but so far she has raised £500.”

The money raised will be donated to Dreamdrops who fundraise for children being nursed in the local community, children in the Hinchingbrooke Hospital A&E department, Holly Ward and the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) along with parents and front-line staff.

Phil said: “We are really proud of Isabella wanting to help children in the local area and we had a lovely day walking around the park together.”

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of Dreamdrops, said: “We are so grateful to Isabella for fundraising for our charity, and everyone is immensely proud of what she has achieved.

"The money, which has been donated through Dreamdrops, will be used to help children and families who stay on Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, buying those little extras that can make a huge difference to a hospital stay.”

If you would like to help Isabella with her fundraising for Holly Ward please visit the Dreamdrops JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/dreamdrops/Donate and add “Isabella’s Walk” to your donation.