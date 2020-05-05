Ben Porter, from Little Paxton, was inspired to run after hearing about Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising effort

He ran 53 circuits a day in his back garden, which equates to a marathon distance.

Ben completed his 1000th lap today (May 5), which is his 10th birthday.

He set an original target of £300 to raise for Hinchingbrooke Hospital but has exceeded his target and raised more than £1,000.

“I wanted to do something for charity like Tom Moore did and help to make the virus go away.

“I chose to raise money for Hinchingbrooke Hospital as my nana was cared for there for two months when she had sepsis.

“Also, I was born at Hinchingbrooke as well as my older brother Jack, who is 12.”

Ian Porter, Ben’s dad said: “Taking on this charity challenge was all Ben’s idea - after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore, we are so proud of him.”

Caroline Walker, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “Ben’s pledge to help our hospital is very thoughtful and we really appreciate such fantastic support.

“It is wonderful to know he has taken his inspiration from Captain Tom Moore.

“I look forward to hearing how the challenge is going and I would like to wish Ben a fantastic 10th birthday.

“I look forward to meeting him soon.”

Ben plans to visit Hinchingbrooke with his parents to present his donation when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

To donate please visit Ben’s just giving page: go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ben-porter1000