Buckden Dental staff are prepared to see patients. Buckden Dental staff are prepared to see patients.

Some dentists across the district have now reopened after almost three months in lockdown.

Buckden Dental Clinic and {my} dentist in St Ives have said they are seeing patients again, but opening times vary from patient to patient.

Magda Kaligowska, manager of {my} dentist, in St Ives, opened her practice on June 15, prioritising patients who need urgent treatment, including those who have been experiencing pain or discomfort during lockdown.

They hope to offer their full range of dental treatments on July 1.

Owners of Wensleydale Practice Patrik Zachrisson and Marina Zachrisson PICTURE: Patrik Zachrisson Owners of Wensleydale Practice Patrik Zachrisson and Marina Zachrisson PICTURE: Patrik Zachrisson

Dr Nyree Whitley, group clinical director of {my}dentist, said: “Initially the treatments will include a limited range of non-aerosol generating procedures.

“But on July 1, we hope to be in a position to offer a full range of dental treatments to our patients.

“We will be in touch with patients to let them know when their local {my}dentist practice is reopened.

“In the meantime, we urge patients who currently need urgent dental treatment to continue to contact their local practice by phone.

{my} dentist, the Broadway St Ives PICTURE: {my} dentist {my} dentist, the Broadway St Ives PICTURE: {my} dentist

“During the lockdown we have been working hard to prepare our dental practices.

“We have put into place strict social distancing measures, enhanced protection for patients and colleagues and temperature checks for everyone.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been clear that our first priority is the wellbeing of our patients and colleagues and this continues to be the case.

“As a result, {my}dentist has taken the decision to only open once we are satisfied that we have all the necessary processes and personal protective equipment in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

When asked about the use of PPE within the dentistry Dr Nyre said: “We have a good supply of PPE, patients will not be required to wear PPE, but of course if they wish to attend practice with their own gloves and face masks they are of course welcome to.

“Throughout lockdown all our practices have been operating emergency triage over the phone, but the whole {my}dentist team is ready to safely reopen and to care for patients who need dental treatment.”

Buckden Dental Clinic has been open since May 18, treating patients for emergencies.

They then reopened all of their services on June 8 and are thankful that they will not have the backlog of patients due to being open in May.

Jenny Cook, practice manager of Buckden Dental Clinic said: “We have been seeing patients since May 18 and reopened all our services on June 8.

“It has been a steady influx of patients we have had here and we are wearing all the necessary PPE equipment needed when seeing patients. “Patients don’t need to wear PPE equipment, but we can provide masks if they prefer to wear them.

“We suffered financially in the lockdown, but are hoping profits will be made now that we are open.”

Wensleydale Dental Practice in Huntingdon are also open but only to see patients with emergency appointments at this time.

Patrik Zachrisson, the owner of Wensleydale Dental Practice, in Huntingdon, said: “We are only seeing patients with emergency appointments at this time.

“We greet patients, at their car and offer them a mask, before coming into the dentistry for their surgery.

“Every member of staff will wear a visor, a gown and other PPE equipment, we also take the person’s temperature before entering the dentistry and also ask them if they have experienced any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.”

Patrik also has a practice in Harley Street and hopes that gradually they can increase the number of patients they see soon and are expecting to offer more services soon.