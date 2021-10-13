Published: 3:50 PM October 13, 2021

The manager of BID Huntingdon, Sue Wing will be retiring at the end of this year after 11 years of service.

BID Huntingdon works together with businesses and organisations to enhance the trading environment of the town.

Their aim is to make a real difference in attracting more shoppers and visitors in the long term.

Sue has reflected on her last 11 years at BID Huntingdon, she said: “I was born in Huntingdon and I am quite passionate about the town.

“I joined here when it was Huntingdon Town Partnership and I initially came from the banking sector.

“The thing I love about BID Huntingdon is it is such a team effort and I have met some amazing people in this job.”

Sue has also reflected on past events that she has been able to help with, Sue said: “I will really miss the people I work with and the people I have met.

“We are a small team and we have worked on many events over the years such as Christmas Light switch on's.

“A lot of people also have given up their time to work on these events and they have too always aimed to bring smiles to people’s faces.

Sue recalls a few incidents, where she also feels she has made a big difference, Sue said: “There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes and there have been incidents where we have had to reunite lost children with their parents before.

“There have also been plenty of times where people have lost their cars, there was this one poor lady who had lost her car and had been here all day trying to find it.

“We went round with her literally all the way round Huntingdon and we eventually found it.

“The lady was in her 80s and was beside herself, it was lucky we could reunite her with it and she was very thankful.”

BID Huntingdon Chairman, Emma Proctor King said: “Sue has worked tirelessly over her 11 years with us, and I am sure you will all join me in wishing her the best for the future and to thank her for all her years of successful service.”