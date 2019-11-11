Matthew Duffy, 29, appeared in the front garden of his ex-partner's house on 29 September.

The woman, living in Ramsey, was on the phone to Duffy's mother at 12pm when she saw him standing outside her window.

Duffy, who had a non-molestation order not to go near the victim, tried to climb through the window but stopped when she went into the garden to speak to him.

At 6pm he returned saying he needed to use the toilet. Half an hour later he went back again, saying he needed a drink.

The victim refused to let Duffy in, but at about 7pm she discovered him standing in her kitchen. Duffy said he would not leave even if the police were called.

He began to push and struggle with the victim, who broke away from him to take the one-year-old baby out of the living room. She attempted to climb out the window and escape, but Duffy, of no fixed address, grabbed her and snatched the baby.

He fled outside and got into a Volkswagen Golf with the baby unrestrained on his lap. The victim followed him while phoning the police.

Duffy sped down the street, performed a U turn and crashed his car into a wall nearby the victim's house, hitting another vehicle in the process.

A neighbour pulled him from the car and restrained him before police arrived.

Duffy admitted assault by beating, breach of a non-molestation order and dangerous driving.

Last Thursday (November 7) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 23 months.

DC Katie Housham said: "Duffy put his own life and the life of a child at risk by driving in a dangerous manner. He was completely overwhelmed by his emotions and was not thinking rationally in any way whatsoever.

"He caused a serious amount of distress for the victim who watched him drive off with her son in the car. Thankfully she will now have some time to live in peace knowing he cannot contact either of them."