Matthew Rogers, 20, was turned away by staff as he tried to enter a council building in St Mary's Street, Huntingdon, on October 11 last year.

Rogers, who had previously been banned from the premises, shouted at the staff before recoiling his head back and forth while he spat at them.

He then exposed himself and shouted obscenities at the staff as he walked away in the direction of George Street.

The obscene tirade continued as Rogers made his way along George Street, exposing himself once more outside Costa Coffee.

As Rogers continued, officers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

He admitted charges of common assault and indecent exposure.

He was sentenced on January 6 at Peterborough Crown Court and ordered to serve one month in a young offenders' institution.

PC James Lewis said: "Rogers's thoughtless behaviour caused a great deal of distress to his victims.

"I hope this sentence gives him time to rethink his actions and he won't be compelled to act this way again."