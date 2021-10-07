Published: 12:29 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM October 7, 2021

A 24-year-old man from Godmanchester has been prosecuted for fly-tipping.

Curtis George Brown has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, as part of a 12-month community order. The court also ruled he should pay a fine of £600 to cover investigation and clearance costs and a victim surcharge.

Brown was convicted at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on September 22 after being charged with illegally dumping waste.

His first offence was brought before the court in January 2020. This was linked to four counts of fly tipping and he received a £500 fine from the magistrate with clearance costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £50.

On the second round of offending, Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of fly-tipping which he admitted to doing for personal financial gain. Two of the offences were at RAF Upwood and one took place on Hollow Road, Ramsey Forty Foot in November 2020 and a second on January 2021

Brown will be required to spend his 100 hours of unpaid work clearing up waste from some of Huntingdonshire’s countryside, green spaces and town centres.

Executive councillor for Leisure and Regulatory Services, Cllr Keith Prentice, said: “On average, Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) receives 100 reports of fly tipping per month.

The Community Protection & Enforcement Officers will investigate all fly tips to try and trace the waste back to its source. As soon as the investigation has finished the operations team will clear the waste, if on HDC owned land or the Highway. The council will support any private landowners who become victims of these environmental crimes.