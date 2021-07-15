News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:46 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM July 15, 2021
Mark Rulman from Warboys, died when his blue Honda Civic was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes S350 on Monday July 12. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have named a man who died following a collision on the Spittals Interchange in Huntingdon on Monday July 12.

Mark Rulman, 36, of Orchard Close, Warboys, died when his blue Honda Civic was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes S350 at about 11.45pm.

Officers and paramedics attended, but Mr Rulman died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old was also been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and drink driving.

Both men have since been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on August 12.

In a tribute Mr Rulman’s family said: “Mark was a private man with a great sense of fun and a sharp but sarcastic sense of humour. His quick wit and insight were key to his character, endearing him to his many friends.

“He had a very analytical, scientific mind and a thirst for knowledge. He was also a keen gamer, lover of music and film and a life-long New England Patriots fan, having been born in Maine, USA.

“Loved and adored by his family, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends alike. Goodnight Mr Brachiosaurus!”

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles in the lead up to it, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 639 of July 12. 

