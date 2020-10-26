A man who died following a collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1040 in Bluntisham has been named.

Police have confirmed the driver of the car was 72-year-old John Burton, of Spring Close, Huntingdon. Police and paramedics attended the scene at the junction with Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road, on Thursday, October 22 at around 5.15pm and Mr Burton was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.

In a statement, John’s family said: “John was born to a French mother and English father and spent his early years living in France before moving to London and finally to Huntingdon in 1964.

“At 72 he was still working in the engineering and fabrication industry, something that had taken his interest some 56 years ago and remained a life-long passion.

“John enjoyed collecting things and was very proud of his French heritage. Whilst he did not have any immediate family he leaves behind two brothers, three sisters and a host of nephews and nieces.”

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 339 of October 22.