News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:59 AM April 9, 2021   
Peterborough Magistrates Court

Peterborough Magistrates Court - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who drove at a runner before crashing onto a residential driveway has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Jamie Oliphant mounted his silver Audi A3 onto a footpath in Green End Road, Sawtry, towards a runner causing the woman to jump into a hedge and scream on the morning of June 27 last year (2020).

He laughed at the woman before making off at speed through the village failing to slow down for speed bumps. A short while later he lost control and his car ended up on the driveway of a property in Green End Road narrowly missing the home.

Oliphant, 28, apologised to the resident before walking 12 miles home. It was at around 7pm the next day that he called police to enquire about getting his vehicle back. He claimed he’d lost consciousness after the incident and that there had been a fault with the vehicle.

At Peterborough Crown Court, April 7, Oliphant, of Coxons Close, Huntingdon, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop. He must carry out 90 hours unpaid work and pay the runner £500 in compensation.

You may also want to watch:

Oliphant has also been disqualified from driving for three years.

PC Ben Patten from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Oliphant’s driving was dangerous and he showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book a table, from April 12
  2. 2 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
  3. 3 It's back! Shakespeare at The George will return this summer
  1. 4 'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves
  2. 5 Twice weekly Covid testing launched to find the one in three people who don't know they have the virus
  3. 6 Town rangers are the friendly face of the High Street
  4. 7 Village conservation group plants thousands of snowdrops
  5. 8 Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified
  6. 9 Huntingdon barber's shop to raise money for foodbank when they open on April 12
  7. 10 Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous junctions'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East West Rail has released its preferred route options the new rail link.

New train station on outskirts of St Neots is on the cards as rail link...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Left to Right- Resident Dave Martin, Councillor Sue Martin, Councillor Andrew White and Resident Sonia

Village of Needingworth knitted together throughout pandemic

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Jenni Tilbrook the owner of Crafty Kits, a new shop opening in St Ives. 

New shop opening in St Ives as lock-down eases on April 12

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus