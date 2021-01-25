Published: 5:43 PM January 25, 2021

The lorry driver was seen weaving all over the road at Alconbury before he was stopped by police. - Credit: BCH Policing

A man who drove a fully laden lorry more than three times over the drink drive limit has been jailed.

Sveltozar Ivanov, 48, of no fixed abode, was seen driving "Sowly" and "all over the carriageway" by a member of the public on the A1M near Sawtry on Saturday afternoon (January 23).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit (RPU) tracked down the lorry on the A1307 at Alconbury and pulled it over.

Ivanov was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after blowing 90 at the roadside and went on to give a reading of 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was taken into custody– the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (January 25) where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was sentenced to three months in prison. He’s also been disqualified from driving for three years and handed a £360 fine.

PC Shaz Ali from the RPU said: “Ivanov had glazed eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had to be held up to prevent him falling over. He showed no remorse for his actions and the potential consequences of driving a 40 tonne lorry while more than three times over the limit.

“Drink driving is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads and the sentence given reflects how seriously the court takes these offences.

“Thank you to the member of the public who called this driver in.”

Members of the public can report suspected drink or drug drivers through a dedicated confidential hotline. The number, 0800 032 0845, is open 24 hours a day.