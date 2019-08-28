John Seal, 74, was driving on the A1 at Brampton with his partner, Lola Barnard, on August 6 when she complained of feeling unwell.

Ms Barnard, 69, was experiencing chest pains so Mr Seal decided to take her to the hospital but, on the journey to Hinchingbrooke from their home in Countess Close, she started to have a heart attack.

In a panic, Mr Seal flagged down two police officers who were driving past at the time, in an effort to get help.

The two officers then pulled Ms Barnard from the car where they were joined by two off-duty nurses who, by coincidence, happened to live within yards of the unfolding drama.

They performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save Ms Barnard, alongside paramedics, and took her to hospital.

Mr Seal said: "They were amazing, we were driving along going to the hospital as Lola said she wasn't feeling great, but I realised something wasn't right. I then flagged down these two police officers who were driving past, who helped get Lola out of the car. They stopped the traffic and even closed the road off, they were really amazing.

"Then, two off duty nurses, who happened to live in the two houses where we were stopped, came out to help. Lola actually arrested on the side, and they managed to bring her back to life. I could never thank them enough for what they have done for us."

Mr Seal is now appealing for help to locate the paramedics, nurses, and police officers who helped him and his partner to come forward, to say 'thank you'.

"I will never ever be able to repay them for what they have done for us. They saved Lola's life and now she is recovering, without them I don't know what would have happened," said Mr Seal.

"You really don't appreciate what these people do for you until you need their services, without them Lola might not be here. They really were amazing."

