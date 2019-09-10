Judd Chandler, set off from St Neots on August 10, in an effort to raise money for a mental health charity.

Judd, who works as an accountant, decided to take part in the challenge to generate funds for mental health charity Mind.

He said: "I believe strongly in raising awareness of mental health issues and doing my part to support those that are affected by them. Mental health affects one in four people each year, and that is based on reported cases alone. It's really easy to put this into perspective, whether you are in a queue, at your office, at a festival, sitting around the dinner table or even down the pub. Look around you, a quarter of the people around you will be affected by mental health this year.

"This had also impacted me in the past, not to mention the countless others I know first-hand that are currently impacted. I feel that if I can even make the difference indirectly to one person's standard of living it would be a worthwhile cause."

The journey took Judd on a 22-mile stretch from St Neots to Earith on the first day, then on the second day, he travelled from Earith to Littleport, then across to Whittington and then to Fakeham over the next few days. He then followed through to Norwich and finished off in Great Yarmouth.

Judd said: "Last year I set up my first adventure, kayaking the Great Ouse, from Bedford to King's Lynn around 80 miles. I would like to personally thank all those who came to support me and gave to charity.

"I completed this in six days and enjoyed every minute of it. I had only done legs of the trip in the past so I was not sure if it was possible for me. Completing last year's challenge has given me a new measure for pushing my capabilities, so I spent that last year going to the gym on weekdays to build up to this challenge.

"I would also like to thank Borehole Solutions Limited for supporting me on the journey."

To sponsor Judd visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Kayakforcharity.