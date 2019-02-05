Emergency services were called at about 1.30pm to help as a man in his 60s who had suffered injuries after falling.

Firefighers from Huntingdon and two fire crews from Cambridge were called the incident in St Peters Road.

The fire crews worked with ambulance crews to rescue the man, who was trapped in a house.

A Magpas air ambulance was also called to the scene.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “Doctor Rishi Rallan and paramedic Ollie Robinson landed in Huntingdon via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They’d been called to treat a man who had been seriously injured in a fall.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient. They gave him advanced pain relief and sedated him at the scene in order to protect his injuries, before accompanying him to hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the hazardous area response team and an ambulance to the scene.

The man was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further treatment.