East of England Ambulance crews and a rapid response vehicle from Magpas were called at about 5pm to the crossroads where the B1040 meets Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road, amid reports of a collision involving two cars.

A spokesman for air ambulance charity Magpas said: "Doctor Mike Thompson, paramedic Alex Pearce and Doctor Ali Hieatt arrived at the scene at 5.40pm via a rapid response vehicle. They had been called to a collision between two cars.

"The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed two patients at the scene. The first, a man in his 30s, fortunately suffered no life-threatening injuries and was left in the care of an ambulance service paramedic crew.

"The second patient - in his 40s - had sustained multiple injuries. The Magpas Air Ambulance team gave him advanced pain relief at the scene, before accompanying him to Addenbrooke's Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a stable condition upon arrival.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Magpas air ambulance. One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital and a second person was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further care."

Cambridgeshire police and the fire and rescue service were also in attendance.