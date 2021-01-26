News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:56 PM January 26, 2021   
Police warning to car owners in Huntingdon

Man who was spotted in Huntingdon hanging around cars in sentenced. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant about locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight.

The advice follows the arrest of 30-year-old Boris Borisov who was spotted acting suspiciously around vehicles by a member of public in Mulberry Close, Huntingdon on Thursday, January 21.

A concerned resident called police who found Borisov in nearby Ambury Road looking into another vehicle.

CCTV showed Borisov peering into the vehicle while keeping an eye out around him and trying the car handle.

Borisov, of Montpelier Place, Brighton, pleaded guilty to vehicle interference at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 22 and was sentenced to 10 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

PC Shaun Brook said: “We urge people to ensure their vehicles are locked and ensure valuables are out of sight or ideally not left in the vehicle.

“We will continue to pro-actively seek out those who wish to inflict crime on their communities and we also encourage residents to report suspicious behaviour to us.”


