Man from Alconbury sentenced for sexual assault

Published: 10:07 AM April 15, 2021

A man has been sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (April 14) after sexually assaulting a woman in her own home. - Credit: Archant

A man has been sentenced after sexually assaulting a woman in her own home.

Jimi Mallett, 25, went to the victim's home in Hartford, Huntingdon, to get ready for a night out with friends on the evening of October 12 2019.

While in the woman's bedroom, Mallett approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim repeatedly told him ‘no’ but he continued until she was eventually able to pull away.

The following day, Mallett sent the victim apologetic messages about what had happened but she reported the incident to officers.

Mallett, of Elm End, Alconbury, initially denied the offence but later pleaded guilty to sexual assault. He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (April 14.)

He was also issued with a five-year restraining order and added to the Sex Offenders Register for five years. Mallett will also need to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

DC Joe Passby said: "It must have been horrific for the victim to suffer this unexpected ordeal in her own home.

"I would like to commend the woman for the bravery she has shown in reporting the incident and supporting the conviction.

"We understand reporting sexual assault can be really difficult but I hope the sentencing highlights our commitment to bringing offenders to justice.”

More information on sexual offences can be found on the force website.