Kieren Shepperson, 21, of Old North Road, Stilton, was driving around a series of bends on the B660, Glatton Lane, on 24 May, 2017, when he lost control and rolled his Land Rover Discovery into a ditch.

His front seat passenger, Kieran Carrington-Walker, 19, of Bruces Close, Conington was thrown from the car and died as a result of his injuries. A second passenger, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle, which had no proper seats or restraints for back seat passengers, was also injured.

Shepperson was found guilty of causing death by careless driving on 2 July following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Today (12 July) at the same court he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

PC Simon Burgin, who investigated, said: "It's so sad when we have to attend incidents where young and inexperienced drivers have made a mistake, resulting in tragedy.

"This is such a waste of a young life. I would urge all drivers, particularly new drivers, to always drive according to the rules and conditions of the road and be vigilant.

"We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and, as in this case, many are completely avoidable."