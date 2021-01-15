Published: 3:57 PM January 15, 2021

Man rescued after his car got stuck in floodwaters in Tilbrook. - Credit: Cambs Fire

A man was rescued after his car got stuck in floodwaters in Tilbrook.

The incident happened on Station Road at 6.46pm yesterday (January 14) .

Crews from Kimbolton and Huntingdon were called to rescue the driver before returning to their stations just after 8pm.

A Cambs fire service spokesperson said: “The continued rainfall yesterday resulted in flooding in parts of the county, mainly in Huntingdonshire, including the road network.

“Our advice during flooding remains the same. Please keep out of flooded areas. Do not attempt to drive through flooded water, even a few centimetres are enough to move your car, it’s not worth the risk.

“You should also prepare your property for continued rainfall, as the rain is forecast to continue today and over the weekend.

“To report a flooded area, visit the Cambridgeshire County Council website and make sure you follow the Environment Agency and sign up to receive flood alerts.”