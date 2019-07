An 82-year-old man is offering a reward for the safe return of his pet parrot.

Gerry Dunn lost his African Grey Parrot, named Bruce, on July 4 while he was visiting Grafham Water Caravan Park.

Mr Dunn who lives in Wombourne, near Wolverhampton, was enjoying a fishing holiday when the parrot, which is 22 years old, disappeared.

He is now offering £1,000 to anyone who can help find Bruce and ensure he gets home.

Mr Dunn said: "We are very worried about Bruce. We would just like him to return home safely. If anyone see's anything please contact me."

Anyone with any information should contact Mr Dunn on: gan.dunn@yahoo.co.uk or telephone: 01902 894587.