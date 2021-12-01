Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton on Sunday November 28 has been named.

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One at about 3.30pm.

Paramedics attended but Mr Digby, of Constables Leys, Kimbolton, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mini, an 18-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

In a statement Mr Digby’s family said: “Our hearts are truly broken - Brynmor leaves a void that can never be filled but the wonderful memories we all have of our beautiful, funny, kind-hearted and cheeky boy, will be forever cherished. Rest easy little man.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 297 of November 28.