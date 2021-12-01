News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Man who died in St Neots crash is named

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:22 PM December 1, 2021
Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton on Sunday November 28 has been named.

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One at about 3.30pm.

Paramedics attended but Mr Digby, of Constables Leys, Kimbolton, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mini, an 18-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

In a statement Mr Digby’s family said: “Our hearts are truly broken - Brynmor leaves a void that can never be filled but the wonderful memories we all have of our beautiful, funny, kind-hearted and cheeky boy, will be forever cherished. Rest easy little man.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 297 of November 28.

Cambs Live
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon