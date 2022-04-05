Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Police name 68-year-old killed in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary’s

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:44 AM April 5, 2022
Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, died after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, died after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's. - Credit: Google Maps

A 68-year-old man who died after his car left the B1040 in Cambridgeshire and entered the river has been named by police.  

Officers were called at just after 11am on Thursday (March 31) with reports a green Nissan Micra had left Ramsey Road at Ramsey St Mary’s.  

They attended together with firefighters and paramedics.  

Three people were rushed to hospital for treatment, but Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, later died. 

One of the passengers, a 34-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.  

The third person involved received minor injuries and has since been discharged. 

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 125 of March 31. 

Cambs Live News
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

Three people have been hospitalised after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Three hospitalised in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The new B&M store in Ramsey opened its doors on Saturday.

New B&M store now open in Ramsey

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Burglar Lee Andrews, 48, of Cromwell Gardens, St Neots, has been jailed

Cambridge Crown Court

Judge told 48-year-old bungling burglar from St Neots to ‘give up crime’

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The lorry driver was caught for drink driving twice in two days. 

Cambs Live News

Drunk lorry driver over three times the limit near Huntingdon

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon