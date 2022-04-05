Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, died after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's. - Credit: Google Maps

A 68-year-old man who died after his car left the B1040 in Cambridgeshire and entered the river has been named by police.

Officers were called at just after 11am on Thursday (March 31) with reports a green Nissan Micra had left Ramsey Road at Ramsey St Mary’s.

They attended together with firefighters and paramedics.

Three people were rushed to hospital for treatment, but Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, later died.

One of the passengers, a 34-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The third person involved received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 125 of March 31.