Man jailed following £1.7million drug haul seizure
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man who was driving around with heroin worth £1.7million in the back of his car has been jailed.
Mohamed Ibrahim was stopped by police near to the Black Cat roundabout on the A1 near St Neots last month July 23 after police recognised his Honda as a vehicle associated with drug dealing.
Officers could smell cannabis coming from the car and carried out a search which revealed 17 kilos of heroin stashed in a holdall on the back seat.
The 37-year-old from Dunedin Way, Hayes, London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cannabis.
At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (August 23) he was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Constable Matt Smith said: “Officers recognised Ibrahim’s car as one associated with drug dealing and the stop proved to be significant with heroin worth up to £1.7million being seized.
“This case shows the importance of intelligence and the public reporting any information they have around drug dealing and suspicious activity and that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality in Cambridgeshire.”
Anyone with concerns or information about drug use, dealing or production, can report online at https://bit.ly/3jc7K1R
