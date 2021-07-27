Huntingdon man found with stash of drugs and cash is jailed
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A Huntingdon man found with a stash of drugs and cash in his home has been jailed.
The Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team paid Desmond Weeks a visit with their big red key in Aspen Green in January after intelligence and reports from members of the public suggested he was dealing drugs.
Once inside the team found cannabis worth more than £6,000 along with £5,920 in cash and two mobile phones containing messages linking him in the supply of controlled drugs.
At Peterborough Crown Court last week July 21, 41-year-old weeks pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
PC Chester Lewis said: “We’ve seen an increase around illegal drug supply and violence in Huntingdon and with the help of members of the public reporting information, we’ve been dedicating our time to tackle it.
“Drugs and associated crime have no place in our county. We’ll continue to target those responsible and put them before the court.”
If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3y87pC5
