Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:49 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 4:54 PM June 17, 2021
Sam Harber was jailed for two years and eight months

Sam Harber was jailed for two years and eight months and handed a seven-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and a witness at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday June 11. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who groomed and had a sexual relationship with a schoolgirl has been jailed. 

Sam Harber, 30, of Cotton Close, Sawtry, met the victim after helping her with her laptop and the pair then communicated daily on Snapchat. 

The incidents happened in July and August 2017. 

Harber and the girl continued to talk on social media but then stopped contacting each other in January 2018. 

Harber pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, and causing or inciting a girl to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.  

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. 

Detective Constable Karin Peters, who investigated, said: “No child should have to experience this and it is an ordeal the victim will now have to live with.

"We work tirelessly to bring people who abuse children before the courts.” 

If you’re concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, you can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law: https://bit.ly/3xqdSrD 

