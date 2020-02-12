A man who sexually assaulted a teenager at a party has been jailed.

Glen Watson, 39, of Poplar Close, Huntingdon, attended the party at a house in South Cambridgeshire in November 2018.

Among the guests were the teenager and her friends. Various guests at the party were drinking including Watson and the victim, who before the party had never met.

The teenager had arranged to stay at the house where the party took place, but woke up in the early hours of the morning to find Watson sexually assaulting her.

She confirmed to officers that she had not previously spoken to Watson before this and had never been alone in the house with him.

You may also want to watch:

Watson was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and in police interview answered "no comment" to all questions asked of him.

However, he later pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis he believed the victim to be two years older than she was.

Watson was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (11 February) where he was jailed for eight months. He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the same time period.

DC Hannah Moore, who investigated, said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and for supporting a conviction in this case.

"She has understandably been affected by this incident and I hope this sentencing allows her to move forward from what happened to her and brings her some closure.

"Reporting a sexual assault can be extremely difficult for a victim but we take all reports seriously, no matter when they occurred, and have trained staff who will support people through the process."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences can be found on the force website.