Nelson Smith, 21, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on September 22 after previously pleading guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and actual bodily harm.

The court heard that Smith was in a pub on the Market Square on February 14 when he punched a 43-year-old man in the face who fell unconscious. The victim was taken to Addenbrookes’ Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment and admitted to officers in interview that he was responsible.

Then on July 4, in Cambridge Street, Smith went to punch a 23-year-old man but missed and instead hit a 23-year-old woman causing her to fall to the ground and lose a tooth. He went on to punch the man too, who fell unconscious into the middle of the road. The pair were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Michael Gray said: “These were nasty assaults by Smith on people he had only met on those occasions.

“Smith had no excuse to behave in the way he did.”