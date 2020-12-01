Published: 1:31 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

A lorry driver who killed a woman by causing a six-car pile-up on the A14 has been jailed.

David Reid, 58, was driving an HGV on the A14 near Girton at about 5pm on 4 January, 2018, when he failed to notice stationary traffic ahead.

He ploughed into the back of a Peugeot Euro Taxi, crushing it against another HGV in front and subsequently causing a collision with three other vehicles.

Emergency services attended but could not save Beverley Garner, 61, of The Poplars, Bluntisham, who was a passenger in the Peugeot and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was also seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reid escaped unharmed and provided a negative breath test at the scene.

In police interview Reid, of North Road, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, claimed his foot had slipped off the brake pedal and accidently hit the accelerator. He also admitted he may have “dozed” and didn’t see the stationary traffic.

On November 30, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for 15 months, having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Sergeant James Thorne said after the hearing: “The enormous impact of this collision caused utter devastation and tragically resulted in a woman’s death.

“It is a stark reminder to motorists of the importance of staying alert at all times and the awful consequences of what can happen as a result of a lapse in concentration.

“It is vital to take regular breaks on long journeys, not to drive when you’re tired and to do all you can to minimise distractions.”